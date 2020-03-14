Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.86% of CoreSite Realty worth $36,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock worth $2,340,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $95.42 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

