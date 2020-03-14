Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 335,909 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335,909 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.92% of Nanometrics worth $44,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 749.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Nanometrics by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 201,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 113,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NANO stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

