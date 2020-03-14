Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 426,846 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.57% of Livongo Health worth $37,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,362,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,955,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 372,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,624,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

