Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 121,914 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.02% of Liberty Latin America worth $36,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

