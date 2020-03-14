Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 174,745 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

