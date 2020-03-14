Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,411 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,411 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $36,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE:VLO opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

