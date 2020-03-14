Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 311,230 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of ABM Industries worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

