Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,586 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of NVR worth $37,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NVR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,922.28 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,600.07 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,850.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,742.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

