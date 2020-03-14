Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 381,701 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 381,701 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of ABIOMED worth $39,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.07. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $348.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

