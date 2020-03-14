Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 383,328 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383,328 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.55% of M/I Homes worth $38,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $686.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.