Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 489,723 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 489,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.59% of BorgWarner worth $52,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 46,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $25.66 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

