Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 59,578 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.26% of Atmos Energy worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

