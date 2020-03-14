Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $42.43 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

