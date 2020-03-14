Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.75% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,989,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

MRTX stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

