Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,510.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a market cap of $435,080.93 and $36,510.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,271,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

