FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FSK stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $203,565. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

