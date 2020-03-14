FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of FTSI opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in FTS International by 79.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FTS International by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FTSI shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.