FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 56% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Binance, Radar Relay and ABCC. FunFair has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $265,949.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, C2CX, ABCC, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Livecoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

