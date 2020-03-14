Fusion Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. During the last week, Fusion has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $16.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000187 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.54 or 0.99018968 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.