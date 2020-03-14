FuzeX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $234,171.75 and approximately $64.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Livecoin, COSS and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.02237179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00194766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00041023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Allbit, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDEX, CPDAX, Token Store, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

