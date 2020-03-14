FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, FuzzBalls has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $10,768.58 and approximately $103.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FuzzBalls

FUZZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

