Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.