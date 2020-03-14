Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GLMD stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

