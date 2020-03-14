GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $13,756.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00661032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000288 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex, Crex24, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.