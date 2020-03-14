Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

IT traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

