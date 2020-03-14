Gas Price Down 52.7% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Gas has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $2.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00015507 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, Poloniex and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Poloniex, Koinex, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bitinka and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

