Genaro Network (GNX) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, BigONE, Gate.io and Huobi. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.16 million and $113,757.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00498409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.30 or 0.04815794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00059264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036878 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018279 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, HitBTC, Huobi, DigiFinex, BigONE, Allcoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

