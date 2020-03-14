Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Generac worth $52,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

