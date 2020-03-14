General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of General Mills worth $179,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.