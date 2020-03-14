Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Genesis Metals earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GIS stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Genesis Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.49.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

