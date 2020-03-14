Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $451,863.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00010380 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ovis and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02218279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00027439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00112734 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Ovis and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.