Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genius Brands International stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 301.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Genius Brands International worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNUS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

