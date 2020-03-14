Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Up 14.7% in February

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 403,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.05. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 409,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

