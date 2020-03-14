Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 78.9% in February

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

