Global Cryptocurrency Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $910.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00661032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

