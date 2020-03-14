Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 9.28% of Global Indemnity worth $39,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $403.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBLI shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Global Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

