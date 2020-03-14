Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Global Payments worth $46,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $15.88 on Friday, reaching $172.99. 2,943,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $131.97 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average of $178.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

