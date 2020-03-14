Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SELF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on Global Self Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 429,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELF remained flat at $$3.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

