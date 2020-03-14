Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -2.36

Media stories about Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Global Ship Lease earned a media sentiment score of -2.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the shipping company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GSL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

