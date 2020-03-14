Global Social Chain One Day Volume Reaches $11,476.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.45 million and $11,476.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

