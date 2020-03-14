Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 50.84%. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

