Golem (GNT) Trading Down 46.5% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Golem has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, BitBay, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, Liqui, Tux Exchange, BigONE, Bithumb, Zebpay, BitBay, Bittrex, BitMart, DragonEX, OOOBTC, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, OKEx, GOPAX, Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Binance, Koinex, Poloniex, Mercatox, ABCC, Upbit, Iquant, Gate.io, Tidex, YoBit, WazirX, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

