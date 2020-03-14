Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

GDP opened at $3.73 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

