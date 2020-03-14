Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ GT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $37,775,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 727,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

