Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) vs. Federated Hermes (NASDAQ:FHI) Head to Head Survey

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Federated Hermes and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Great Elm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.54 $272.34 million $2.69 7.52 Great Elm Capital $27.75 million 1.82 -$9.01 million $1.44 3.49

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66% Great Elm Capital -68.41% 10.59% 3.69%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Great Elm Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.