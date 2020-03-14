Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

