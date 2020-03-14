Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Brady at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

BRC opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.