Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,216 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in IDACORP by 7.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

IDA opened at $89.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

