Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,555. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.