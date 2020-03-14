Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Simmons First National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.